Lukaku fires Inter closer to the Scudetto

Inter took another huge step towards the Serie A title as they beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday evening.

The Nerazzurri were far from their best, but Romelu Lukaku’s first-half goal was enough to see them claim the three points from a tepid affair.

After a mistake-riddled first half an hour from both sides, Lukaku gave Inter the lead. The Belgian frontman met Alessandro Bastoni’s wonderful cross from the left with his head, and despite Federico Ravaglia seeming to have saved it, the ball looped in the air and dropped into the bottom corner.

Bologna had a relatively promising first half but it was that one moment of quality that saw Inter lead. The half ended with Roberto Soriano missing a great chance from a corner that he should have done better with.

The second half passed by with very little action. Inter regularly broke forward but repeatedly played the wrong passes when it mattered. Nicolo Barella carried the ball very well all game, but his passing left something to be desired.

Inter won’t care about the fashion of their win, because they’re now eight points ahead of AC Milan with a game in hand, after the Rossoneri drew with Sampdoria. They’re also 12 points ahead of Juventus, who also dropped points at Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Bologna will be happy to accept defeat to the champions in waiting and move onto the next game. They stay in 11th place, with a comfortable 12 point buffer from the relegation zone.