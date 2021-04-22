Maldini could replace Gazidis

Following the embarrassing collapse of the Super League project that AC Milan were a part of, Ivan Gazidis could pay the ultimate penalty.

Pressure has been building on a number of board members at each of the 12 breakaway clubs, now known as ‘the dirty dozen’, and Gazidis’ job could be on the line.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Gazidis could lose his job over his involvement and the subsequent backlash.

If he were to be relieved of his duties, it’s rumoured that current technical director Paolo Maldini could be his replacement.

The former Milan defender was quick to distance himself from the Super League plans when clubs began to pull out.

Speaking to Sky Italia, he said: “I’m the director of AC Milan and I didn’t know anything about the Super League project. I want to say sorry to the fans again.

“There was confusion. Sport is about dreams and meritocracy: we have to take this as a lesson”.