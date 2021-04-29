Manchester United Ratings: Cavani picks up where he left off against Roma

Manchester United took massive step towards the as they beat Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford

The Red Devils found themselves 2-1 down at half time, and set for yet another semi-final heartbreak. In the second half though, their attacking quality shone and they tore Roma apart.

Ratings:

De Gea 6; Shaw 7, Lindelof 6.5, Maguire 7, Wan-Bissaka 7; Fred 7 (83′ Matic /A), McTominay 6; 8, Fernandes 8 (89′ Mata N/A), Rashford 6 (76′ Greenwood 7); Cavani 9.

Player of the match –

The three standouts for Manchester United were , Bruno Fernandes, and Edinson Cavani. It was the latter who had his best game for the club. He set up Fernandes’ opener, and then bagged two of his own at a crucial time in the second half. He capped off the performance with a wonderful pass to set up Mason Greenwood’s goal.

 

