Manchester United Ratings: Cavani picks up where he left off against Roma

Manchester United took a massive step towards the Europa League final as they beat Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils found themselves 2-1 down at half time, and set for yet another semi-final heartbreak. In the second half though, their attacking quality shone and they tore Roma apart.

Ratings:

De Gea 6; Shaw 7, Lindelof 6.5, Maguire 7, Wan-Bissaka 7; Fred 7 (83′ Matic N/A), McTominay 6; Pogba 8, Fernandes 8 (89′ Mata N/A), Rashford 6 (76′ Greenwood 7); Cavani 9.

Player of the match – Edinson Cavani

The three standouts for Manchester United were Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Edinson Cavani. It was the latter who had his best game for the club. He set up Fernandes’ opener, and then bagged two of his own at a crucial time in the second half. He capped off the performance with a wonderful pass to set up Mason Greenwood’s goal.