Marseille want Sassuolo starlet to replace Milik

In the event that Arkadiusz Milik leaves Marseille for Juventus in the summer, the French club want to replace the Polish international with Sassuolo youngster Giacomo Raspadori.
The 27-year-old was acquired in January from Napoli for an 18-month loan with an obligation to be bought outright but he might already be leaving in the summer.
Coming off the bench to bag a brace away to the Super League’s AC Milan, little @SassuoloUS‘ academy graduate Giacomo Raspadori is our #FIFpotw. ?
What a night he had in midweek! ?
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, there are multiple reports in the French press suggesting that Italian clubs can purchase Milik for more than €12 million and that Juventus are the most likely to pay that figure.
If he does leave at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Olympique Marseille plan to replace the Pole with Raspadori. The 21-year-old has scored three times and provided one assist in his last five Serie A matches and he has also been awarded with the Sassuolo captaincy.
Milik has found the back of the net four times in 10 Ligue 1 matches for the southern French club so far.