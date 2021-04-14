Materazzi: Juventus are in worse shape than all Champions League hopefuls

Marco Materazzi believes Juventus are at serious risk of missing out on Champions League qualification this season.

The Old Lady’s chances of winning a tenth consecutive Scudetto appear impossible now, and their focus is fixed on securing a top-four finish.

“A few weeks ago I’d have said that AC Milan would have dropped points, but they’re continuing at a good pace and deserve to reach the Champions League,” Materazzi told Il Mattino.

“Atalanta are going full-steam, but Juventus are the ones I see in the worst shape. The next round [of games] with Napoli-Inter and Atalanta-Juventus will be important.”

Napoli are also involved in the race for the top four, and Materazzi had some kind words for his friend Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

“Despite all their problems over the last two years, he has relaunched the team in a tough time and even won the Coppa Italia,” Materazzi said. “I think his team play the best football in the whole of Serie A.”