Milan and Roma to battle it out for Torino striker Belotti

Andrea Belotti is set to spark a bidding war between AC Milan and Roma as the two look to land the striker on a cut-price deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old Torino captain could go for as little as €25 million after the close of this season, maybe even less should Il Toro fail to beat the drop.

The fact that Belotti’s contract expires in June 2022 means that his value will likely be driven down, should he refuse to sign a new contract, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Belotti, who has netted 11 times in 26 Serie A starts is the man on the top of the wish-list of both clubs as both look to land a world class striker.

All that remains to be seen is whether the highly sought-after striker will sign a new contract with Torino, either with the intention of staying or to make sure that the club get a better price for their star man.