Milan Player Ratings: Kessie dominates

AC Milan secured a valuable three Serie A points with a 3-1 win over Parma, as they continue to chase down crosstown rivals Inter, but victory was far from easy after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent-off for dissent with 30 minutes left to play at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Two first-half goals from Ante Rebic and Franck Kessie had given the Rossoneri a comfortable lead going into the second period, however, after Stefano Pioli’s side were reduced to 10 men, Parma dominated and were close to equalising until a late Rafael Leao strike.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6.5 ; Kalulu 6 (Gabbia n/r), Tomori 6 , Kjaer 6 , Hernandez 6.5 ; Kessie 7.5 , Bennacer 6 (Meite n/r); Saelemaekers 6 (Dalot 6.5), Calhanoglu 6 (Krunic n/r), Rebic 7 (Leao 6.5); Ibrahimovic 4.5

Player of the Match – Franck Kessie

At times the Parma midfield were powerless to stop the Ivory Coast international and, before making it 2-0 just before half-time, nearly gave Milan the lead just minutes into the game, but was denied by a fingertip save from Luigi Sepe. With the Rossoneri reduced to 10 men on 60 minutes, his discipline and ability to retain possession became crucial to leaving Emilia-Romagna with a win.