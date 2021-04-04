Milan turn to Atalanta’s Ilicic if Calhanoglu doesn’t renew contract

AC Milan have begun planning for life without Hakan Calhanoglu and will target Atalanta star Josip Ilicic as his replacement.

Turkey international Calhanoglu is out of contract at the Stadio San Siro in the summer and has thus far failed to pen an extension, with Milan at risk of losing the midfielder on a free transfer.

According to Corriere della Sera, f Calhanoglu doesn’t extend his deal then the Rossoneri are set to consider Atalanta’s Slovenian playmaker Ilicic, who has seen his relationship with Oribici coach Gian Piero Gasperini falter recently.

Any approach for the former Palermo midfielder is dependent on Milan qualifying for the Champions League next season however, but Milan are confident of being able to land Ilicic for €5 million.

The 33-year-old joined Atalanta from Fiorentina in 2017 and has gone on to score 55 goals in 141 appearances for La Dea. Ilicic has finished as a runner-up in the Coppa Italia for Palermo, Fiorentina and Atalanta, in 2011, 2014 and 2019 respectively.