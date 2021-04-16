Moggi weighs in on Dybala debate

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has offered his support for Paolo Dybala as rumours about the Argentine’s future continue to swirl.

By the summer, Dybala will only have one year left on his contract. That means the Bianconeri risk losing him for free next year unless they cash in on him or agree on a contract extension.

If Dybala were to leave, one potential replacement is former Inter striker Mauro Icardi. Moggi is less than impressed with that possibility though, tweeting: “Dybala for Icardi seems crazy!”.

He went on to praise Dybala, saying that Juve should persevere with him due to his individual brilliance.

“I would not give up on Dybala, because this Juventus are lacking flashes.”

Finally, he suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Turin next season, mainly because no one can afford his wages.

“Ronaldo? He will definitely remain at Juve, also because no one can afford to pay his salary “, wrote the former Juventus director.