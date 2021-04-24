Montella: I still want to coach

Vincenzo Montella has the desire to return to coaching after he was sacked by Fiorentina in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 46-year-old was replaced by Giuseppe Iachini in December 2019 after struggling to produce the results and replicate the type of football played during his first spell with I Gigliati from 2012 until 2015.

However, the former Viola and AC Milan tactician wants to find another club that would embrace his possession-based attacking philosophy.

“Certainly mistakes have been made due to inexperience,” Montella told Il Corriere dello Sport. “I would like to work with a club that has a vision of football similar to mine. I want to coach, I hope that a great opportunity will come.”

Despite being sacked by Rocco Commisso, the former Gigliati coach still holds the Fiorentina president in high regard.

“Commisso is a person with a lot of enthusiasm, he has put a lot of money in Fiorentina,” Montella said.