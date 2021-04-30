Muriel named Serie A MVP for April

Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has been chosen as Serie A’s MVP for the month of April.

The Colombian scored three goals and assisted one more in five Serie A appearances, but delivered some memorable performances for La Dea.

His contribution against Bologna, in particular, was remarkable and earned him Forza Italian Football’s Player of the Match.

The No.9 has played a huge part in Atalanta’s success this season, and his 19 goals in Serie A represent his best scoring season in Italy. As well, his eight assists this term are a career-high for him.