Muriel named Serie A MVP for April

Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has been chosen as Serie A’s MVP for the month of April.
The Colombian scored three goals and assisted one more in five Serie A appearances, but delivered some memorable performances for La Dea.
His contribution against Bologna, in particular, was remarkable and earned him Forza Italian Football’s Player of the Match.
The No.9 has played a huge part in Atalanta’s success this season, and his 19 goals in Serie A represent his best scoring season in Italy. As well, his eight assists this term are a career-high for him.
Top skills ?
Insane explosiveness ?@Luisfmuriel09 is the #SerieATIM April MVP!??https://t.co/UehvW5NaDW#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/03Fa0LJThP
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 30, 2021