Napoli hoping for a turning point in Insigne contract negotiations

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping for a turning point soon in Lorenzo Insigne’s contract negotiations.

The Italian’s contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, and Napoli are keen to keep hold of him. It’s though that similarly to Kalidou Koulibaly, Champions League qualification could be key to keeping the 29-year-old.

Napoli currently sit third in Serie A, and are in great form having won three of their last four games. The fight for the top four is incredibly tight though, and it’s likely to go down to the final day.

If no agreement can be reached with Insigne, it’s rumoured that Napoli could try and sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela.

The ex-Roma player is out of favour in North London, is thought to be open to a move away.