Napoli Player Ratings: Fabian inspires Partenopei dominance
Vito Doria Date: 11th April 2021 at 5:42pm
Napoli won 2-0 away to Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon in Round 30 of the 2020/21 season.

The Partenopei dominated the game, and although they had a few scares to deal with such as David Ospina’s knocks as well as Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby getting a goal disallowed, they often showed creativity on the ball and slick passing movement.

Ratings:

Ospina 6; 6, Manolas 5.5, 7, Rui 6; Fabian Ruiz 7.5 (90’Bakayoko N/A), Demme 6; Politano 5.5 (74′ Lozano N/A), Zielinski 6.5 (74′ Mertens 6), Insigne 6 (90′ Elmas N/A); Osimhen 7

Player of the Match – Fabian Ruiz:

The Spaniard often operates as a deep-lying playmaker but Sampdoria’s cautious approach allowed him to advance more often and he was able to provide some sublime passes as well as take shots from distance. He opened the scoring to finish off a great team goal, created a chance for , and was denied a second goal thanks to an Emil Audero save.

 

