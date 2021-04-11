Napoli Player Ratings: Fabian inspires Partenopei dominance

Napoli won 2-0 away to Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon in Round 30 of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The Partenopei dominated the game, and although they had a few scares to deal with such as David Ospina’s knocks as well as Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby getting a goal disallowed, they often showed creativity on the ball and slick passing movement.

Ratings:

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Manolas 5.5, Koulibaly 7, Mario Rui 6; Fabian Ruiz 7.5 (90’Bakayoko N/A), Demme 6; Politano 5.5 (74′ Lozano N/A), Zielinski 6.5 (74′ Mertens 6), Insigne 6 (90′ Elmas N/A); Osimhen 7

Player of the Match – Fabian Ruiz:

The Spaniard often operates as a deep-lying playmaker but Sampdoria’s cautious approach allowed him to advance more often and he was able to provide some sublime passes as well as take shots from distance. He opened the scoring to finish off a great team goal, created a chance for Piotr Zielinski, and was denied a second goal thanks to an Emil Audero save.