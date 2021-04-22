Napoli Player Ratings: Insigne and Mertens show their class

Napoli ran out 5-2 winners over Lazio in one of the games of the season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side found themselves 4-0 up in the second half, but Lazio quickly pulled two goals back. Victor Osimhen then killed the game with 10 minutes to go. Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens both scored goals of the highest quality.

Ratings:

Meret 6; Hysaj 6, Koulibaly 6.5, Manolas 6.5 (72′ Rrahmani 6), Di Lorenzo 6.5; Bakayoko 6 (89′ Lobotka N/A), Fabian 6; Politano 7 (71′ Lozano 6), Zielinski 7.5 (82′ Elmas N/A), Insigne 8.5; Mertens 8 (71′ Osimhen 7).

Player of the match – Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne, Mertens and Piotr Zielinski were all worthy of being named player of the match, but Insigne’s two goals clinched it for him. He was creative and sharp throughout and showed his class with his second and Napoli’s third goal.

Zielinksi turned his man superbly and played a bouncing ball across for Insigne on the edge of the box, which he hit first time into the roof of Pepe Reina’s net.