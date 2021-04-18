Napoli Player Ratings: Manolas up to the fight with Lukaku

Napoli became the first team in 11 attempts to not get beaten by Inter as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both teams had great chances throughout the game, but Napoli can probably be slightly disappointed they didn’t come away with all three points against the champions-elect.

Ratings:

Meret 7; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Manolas 7.5, Koulibaly 7, Mario Rui 6.5; Fabian 6.5 (90′ Bakayoko N/A), Demme 6.5; Politano 6 (90′ Hysaj N/A), Zielinski 6.5 (88′ Elmas N/A), Insigne 7; Osimhen 6.5 (73′ Mertens).

Player of the match – Kostas Manolas

It was a really promising team performance for Napoli, but Kostas Manolas secured Player of the Match with a wonderfully timed sliding tackle to stop Achraf Hakimi from snatching all three points with the last kick of the game. Beyond that moment though, Manolas refused to be bullied by Romelu Lukaku and kept Lautaro Martinez’s jinking runs to a minimum.