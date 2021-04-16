Napoli reveal new strip to be worn against Inter

Napoli are set to sport their new strip that was made for the 2021/22 season when they face Inter in Sunday night’s big Serie A fixture.

Although the shirt is for next season, the Partenopei will give fans a preview when they host the league leaders at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Sunday’s late kick-off.

The kit sees a merger between Kappa – the famous Italian sporting brand – and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, an Italian fashion brand come together to create new-look Napoli merchandise.

Perhaps the lesser-known manufacturer of the two amongst fans of the game from outside Italy, Marcelo Burlon, released the following statement:

“Marcelo Burlon County of Milan and Kappa – the Italian brand for excellent sporting goods – are happy to announce the collaboration…Fashion and sport, two different worlds that complement one another.”

Whether or not you are a fan of such collaborations, or the kit itself, there’s no doubting that it’s definitely different.