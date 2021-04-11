Napoli see off Sampdoria

Napoli convincingly defeated Sampdoria 2-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, but the game wasn’t without controversial decisions.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the first half with a team goal that echoed the days of the Maurizio Sarri era but Il Doria can feel hard done by after Morten Thorsby had a goal ruled out by VAR. Victor Osimhen sealed the win three minutes from time.

Napoli created more openings in the first 25 minutes and the Sampdoria defence was alert to one great chance. Maya Yoshida had to clear the ball away and Partenopei defender Kalidou Koulibaly was close to pouncing on the loose ball but Emil Audero collected it in time. Audero had to remain alert minutes later as he made a save from Lorenzo Insigne.

The Partenopei took a well-earned lead in the 35th minute with an excellent team move. After an exchange of passes down the middle of the ground, Piotr Zielinski played a through-ball to Fabian Ruiz, who supplied the clinical finish.

Sampdoria started to attack more in the second half and Koulibaly needed to intervene to prevent Blucerchiati forward Manolo Gabbiadini from getting a shot off. Soon after, Audero denied Zielinski from point-blank range.

Fabian Ruiz then blasted the ball high after a long-range shot. Audero had to make a double-save; firstly from another Fabian Ruiz effort from distance and then from Insigne’s rebound.

Play came to a halt when Sampdoria went on the attack and Manolo Gabbiadini collided into Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina. Minutes later, Gabbiadini tested Ospina with a firm shot from outside of the box and the Colombian made a fine save.

Audero easily saved an Insigne effort. Sampdoria thought they had equalised through a Thorsby header but the Norwegian midfielder was adjudged to have fouled Koulibaly in the build-up. Referee Paolo Valeri disallowed the goal after consulting VAR.

Napoli secured the win when substitute Dries Mertens provided a lovely through-ball for Osimhen to put the ball into the net with a thunderous strike.

The Partenopei remain fourth in Serie A with 59 points while Sampdoria are 10th with 36.