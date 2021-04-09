Napoli unlikely to keep Bakayoko

Napoli midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko won’t remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next season.

The Frenchman joined Napoli at the start of the season on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, where his contract runs out in June 2022.

The Blues are likely to be open to selling Bakayoko after a series of disappointing loan spells. He and his entourage are already lining up potential destinations, according to French outlet Footmarket.

Bakayoko rose to prominence at Monaco, and a return to France seems the likeliest scenario. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon have had the player offered to them, and they’re both seriously considering picking him up on what would likely be a cut-price deal.

Chelsea would rather sell now than let him go for free in summer 2022.