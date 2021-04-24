Napoli want Manchester United-owned AC Milan defender

The future of Diogo Dalot at AC Milan might be in doubt but Napoli are reportedly considering the acquisition of the Manchester United defender.

With Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez being the first-choice full-backs at the Rossoneri, the 22-year-old has struggled to break into the starting line-up and he has featured in just 15 Serie A matches so far in 2020/21.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, even if AC Milan do not purchase Dalot outright, his future might still be in Italy and Napoli are looking at options for the left-back position.

The likes of Elseid Hysaj and Faouzi Ghoulam are expected to leave the Partenopei at the end of the season while Mario Rui’s form can be erratic.

Dalot’s loan deal with AC Milan will expire at the end of the season while his contract with Manchester United expires in June 2023.

The youngster has also earned nine caps with the Portugal Under-21 team.