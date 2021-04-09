No rush with Romagnoli return

Date: 9th April 2021 at 11:02am
AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is back in group after period on the sidelines.

Despite the nature of this congested and injury-riddled season, Milan aren’t going to rush him back into action.

Romagnoli’s injury allowed loanee Fikayo Tomori to impress and become a regular starter in Milan’s side.

The Rossoneri’s medical team have decided they don’t want to risk aggravating Romagnoli’s injury and will make sure he’s at full fitness before he sets foot on the .

With the unpredictability of injuries this season, there’s a chance that if Simon Kjaer or Tomori pick up an injury, they’ll have no choice but to throw Romagnoli back into the action.

 

