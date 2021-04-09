No rush with Romagnoli return

AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is back in group training after a period on the sidelines.

Despite the nature of this congested and injury-riddled season, Milan aren’t going to rush him back into action.

Romagnoli’s injury allowed Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori to impress Stefano Pioli and become a regular starter in Milan’s side.

The Rossoneri’s medical team have decided they don’t want to risk aggravating Romagnoli’s injury and will make sure he’s at full fitness before he sets foot on the pitch.

With the unpredictability of injuries this season, there’s a chance that if Simon Kjaer or Tomori pick up an injury, they’ll have no choice but to throw Romagnoli back into the action.