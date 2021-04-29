Obiang: I hope Locatelli makes the right decision for him, he has to play at the top

Sassuolo’s Pedro Obiang is hoping that teammate Manuel Locatelli chooses his next move wisely.

The Italian has impressed since moving to the Mapei Stadium from AC Milan and has developed his game a lot under Roberto De Zerbi. Now, Locatelli is being linked with a big-money move away from Sassuolo, with Juventus interested.

“He’s improving a lot,” Obiang told Forza Italian Football in an exclusive interview, which can be read in full here. “Since I came here he has changed his way of playing a lot and now he’s probably one of the best midfielders in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIF (@forzaitalianfootball)

“I won’t say that he’s perfect because that’s hard to say. But, obviously, I hope that he makes the best decision for him.

“I don’t know where he’ll go, or if he’ll stay, but players with that quality have to play at the top.”