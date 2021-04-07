Olimpico’s doors to open for European Championship

The Italian government has confirmed that fans will be allowed into Rome’s Stadio Olimpico as the delayed 2020 European Championship edges ever closer.

The minister of health, Roberta Speranza, has given the green light for the Olimpico open its doors to the public, as planned, for Italy’s opener vs Turkey on June 11.

Gli Azzurri are also set to face Switzerland and Wales in Rome, as well as the city hosting one of the quarter-finals on July 3.

The original plan was to allow 25% of the stadium’s 80,000 capacity to attend but amidst a recent spike in cases in Italy, those numbers will be reconsidered, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

All that awaits is for those in charge of Italy’s many branches of the health organization to come to an agreement with the FIGC – the Italian Football Federation – having their own scientists to finalise details in the coming days.