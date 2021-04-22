People love playing casino games, and when it comes to online casinos, it’s no different. Even though many still prefer visiting land-based casinos, there is a growing number favoring betting online.

In light of this, recent research indicates that the online gambling and betting market was estimated to reach $50 billion in 2019; however, it’s projected to top $100 billion in 2026. With such a flourishing forecast, let’s take a closer look at why online gaming is growing online.

Factors That Are Boosting Online Gaming

The COVID-19 pandemic changed countless peoples’ lives, whether it’s limiting who we see, restricting the number of people who can enter venues, or closing casino doors, non-essential shops, and theatres. As a result, many people have had to adapt to these changing circumstances. One way some have achieved this is through online gaming.

Smartphones

There is a massive demand for online gambling partly due to smartphones’ rise and greater access to the internet. Because of this, online gambling is becoming convenient for players, particularly in light of COVID-19. With a mobile phone or a computer, people don’t have to visit their local casino to play their favorite game. Instead, they can play for real money in a matter of minutes in the comfort of their own home.

More Gaming Choice Under One Roof

At a physical casino, players are limited to the number of games they can play. With a smartphone, online casinos provide a plethora of games to choose from. These can range from slot or table games, all of which come with impressive graphics, stunning sounds, and entertaining gameplay. And all of this is available at the touch of a button.

Check out these online gambling options where you can play for real money today.

Attractive Bonuses

While land-based casinos offer bonuses to players, online casinos provide more appealing bonuses and promotions. Almost every online casino that you visit will have an attractive welcome bonus for new members. Other prizes available include reloading bonuses for existing accounts, game and device-specific bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and free play. These are designed to entice new members to join while keeping its existing members playing for longer.

Reputable Online Casinos

It’s often questioned whether online casinos are rigged. The answer is typically no. By sticking to reputable online gambling sites, millions of players worldwide can enjoy the pleasures of casino gaming. There are some sites, however, which are rigged to take a player’s money and run. These online casinos ignore factors like random number generators (RNGs) and return to player (RTP) ratings, which are essential for managing game fairness.

The Gaming Environment

With many casino games, players can immerse themselves into another existence, increasing excellent gameplay. With the likes of virtual reality (VR) gaining popularity among players, this is sure to improve the casino’s gameplay, which, in turn, will attract players to play more as they interact on a deeper level.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has impacted online gambling’s growth, highlighting its accessibility and versatility in times of significant change. Smartphones and the internet have helped drive this shift, which will continue once the pandemic has eased and lives have returned to normalcy. If the projected market worth is any indication, this will be a good thing for online gaming and, as a result, will create more online casinos with new games for players to enjoy.

About the Author

Rebecca Campbell is passionate about writing. As a casino writer for Online United States Casinos, she enjoys using her skills to provide insightful articles for people to read.