Pepe wants Cristiano to play in Portugal

Pepe wants Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Portugal and finish his club football in his homeland.

The 36-year-old has not played in the Portuguese league since Sporting Clube de Portugal sold him to Manchester United in 2003 but his former Real Madrid and international teammate believes it would boost the image of the local competition.

“It would be very beautiful for the Portuguese league if he would return,” Pepe told TuttoMercatoWeb. “I would like him to return to Portugal.

“People criticise him but they don’t know the effort that is needed to score more than 30 goals a season. It is brutal what he does.”

The 38-year-old also quashed any suggestions of Ronaldo being unhappy at Juventus and that he will likely honour his contract with the Bianconeri.

“He is happy in Turin and I basically hope that he remains there, also because he has another year on his contract, to continue to represent Portugal abroad,” Pepe said.