Pessina open to AC Milan return

Matteo Pessina is a transfer target for AC Milan who are looking to resign the midfielder four years after he left the Stadio San Siro for Atalanta.

The player is said to be interested in a return and is currently assessing his options.

Pessina earns €400,000 a year on his current deal and La Dea are willing to more than double that, offering Pessina over €1 million per year should he be open to the idea of a renewal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, the player is said to be keen on a Milan return because he believes it’s best for his chances of future success.

Pessina has only managed to find the net once in Serie A this season despite starting 21 times in a very attacking Atalanta side, though he has scored two goals in four Coppa Italia appearances helping the Bergamaschi to reach the final.