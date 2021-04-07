Pessina positive for COVID-19

Conor Clancy Date: 7th April 2021 at 2:46pm
Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus after returning from duty with Italy last week.

Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi, Alessandro Florenzi, Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno had all previously returned positive tests, with Pessina becoming the eighth.

Atalanta have said that the player, currently in isolation, is asymptomatic.

Pessina played 78 minutes as Atalanta beat Udinese 3-2 in Bergamo at the weekend, before being replaced by Mario Pasalic.

 

