Pessina positive for COVID-19

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus after returning from international duty with Italy last week.

Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno had all previously returned positive COVID-19 tests, with Pessina becoming the eighth.

Atalanta have said that the player, currently in isolation, is asymptomatic.

Pessina played 78 minutes as Atalanta beat Udinese 3-2 in Bergamo at the weekend, before being replaced by Mario Pasalic.