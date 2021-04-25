Pirlo: I’m not happy with my work, I don’t think Juventus are either

Andrea Pirlo has admitted his disappointment with the job he has done at Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri, for the first time in ten years, are set to fall short in their pursuit of the Scudetto, though they will have a chance of claiming silverware in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta next month.

“Compared to the initial expectations, I’m not happy with the job I’ve done,” Pirlo confessed after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina, as reported by Goal’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti. “And I don’t think the club are either.”

With five games to play, Juventus are 13 points behind leaders Inter, who are of course coached by former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.