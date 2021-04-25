Pirlo: I’m not happy with my work, I don’t think Juventus are either

Pirlo: I’m not happy with my work, I don’t think Juventus are either
Conor Clancy Date: 25th April 2021 at 5:53pm
Written by:

Andrea Pirlo has admitted his disappointment with the job he has done at Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri, for the first time in ten years, are set to fall short in their pursuit of the , though they will have a chance of claiming silverware in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta next month.

“Compared to the initial expectations, I’m not happy with the job I’ve done,” Pirlo confessed after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina, as reported by Goal’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti. “And I don’t think the club are either.”

With five games to play, Juventus are 13 points behind leaders , who are of course coached by former Juventus boss

 

Related articles