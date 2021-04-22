Pirlo praying for Chiesa fitness boost

Juventus are hoping to have Federico Chiesa back in contention for Sunday’s Serie A clash with Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old forward missed the Bianconeri’s 3-1 home win against Parma on Wednesday night but coach Andrea Pirlo expects him to return soon.

“He’s a little better now, ” said Pirlo in a press conference. “We’re taking it day by day and maybe we’ll check him [Chiesa] again in the next few hours to see if he can return for [the trip to] Firenze.”

Chiesa has been one of Juventus’ best performers this season, having scored eight Serie A goals in 29 appearances.

The Bianconeri’s title chances are slim as they’re set to lose their crown for the first time in a decade – currently, 11 points off Inter at the top – but must also look over their shoulder as both Atalanta and Napoli sit one and five points behind in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Both of the above-mentioned teams also have a game in hand on Andrea Pirlo’s men.