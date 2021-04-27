PODCAST: AC Milan and Juventus try to throw away the top four

Another Round of Serie A has come and gone and things are getting even hotter at the top and bottom of Serie A, with the Champions League chase and battle against relegation taking yet more twists.

Conor Clancy is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to chat through the weekend’s action. Euan Burns also popped in to talk about the dramatic Coppa Italia Femminile semi-finals that took place on Saturday and Sunday to see Roma and AC Milan into their first-ever finals.

With Vito’s return, The Game That Nobody Cares About also made an emphatic return to the pod. This one’s a real treat!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!