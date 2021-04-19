PODCAST: Atalanta slay Juventus on the day the European Super League is announced

Football as we know it is no more. Of course, Europe’s elite clubs (and AC Milan) waited until during the Forza Italian Football Podcast recording to announce their intentions to form a breakaway European Super League.

Conor Clancy was joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to talk about the news as it broke, as well as an incredible round of Serie A that saw only Juventus fail to score as 41 goals went in across the ten games played.

To give you something to look forward to, there was some drama in The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

