PODCAST: Atalanta slay Juventus on the day the European Super League is announced

PODCAST: Atalanta slay Juventus on the day the European Super League is announced
Conor Clancy Date: 19th April 2021 at 2:05pm
Written by:

Football as we know it is no more. Of course, Europe’s elite clubs (and AC Milan) waited until during the Forza Italian Football Podcast recording to announce their intentions to form a breakaway .

Conor Clancy was joined by Kev Pogorzelski and Vito to talk about the news as it broke, as well as an incredible round of that saw only Juventus fail to as 41 goals went in across the ten games played.

To give you something to look forward to, there was some drama in The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!

 

Related articles