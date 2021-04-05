PODCAST: Inter’s lead widens, all square in the Derby della Mole, Atalanta close in on second

Conor Clancy Date: 5th April 2021 at 2:54pm
Written by:

The international break is gone, Serie A is back, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk you through an action-packed Round 29

Both Juventus and AC Milan unexpectedly slipped, letting and Atalanta to capitalise in the top four. Napoli edged a seven-goal thriller against , Lazio won again, and not all that much changed at the bottom.

Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy only had each other’s company again in Vito ’s absence, meaning a surprise twist on The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

