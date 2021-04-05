PODCAST: Inter’s lead widens, all square in the Derby della Mole, Atalanta close in on second

The international break is gone, Serie A is back, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk you through an action-packed Round 29.

Both Juventus and AC Milan unexpectedly slipped, letting Inter and Atalanta to capitalise in the top four. Napoli edged a seven-goal thriller against Crotone, Lazio won again, and not all that much changed at the bottom.

Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy only had each other’s company again in Vito Doria’s absence, meaning a surprise twist on The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

