PODCAST: Super League superpowers stopped by little Sassuolo and Spezia
Conor Clancy Date: 23rd April 2021 at 12:56am
The Super League has come and gone, and there’s been a whole midweek round of Serie A since its chaotic 48 hours of existence.

Kev Pogorzelski joined to chat about the failed Super League, the League reforms and a little bit of the Serie A action as well, but mostly about and Giacomo Raspadori.

Without The Game That Nobody Cares About, Conor had a surprise game up his sleeve for Kev to try his hand at.

There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, us a review!

 

