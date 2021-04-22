PODCAST: Super League superpowers stopped by little Sassuolo and Spezia

The Super League has come and gone, and there’s been a whole midweek round of Serie A since its chaotic 48 hours of existence.
Kev Pogorzelski joined Conor Clancy to chat about the failed Super League, the Champions League reforms and a little bit of the Serie A action as well, but mostly about Sassuolo and Giacomo Raspadori.
Without The Game That Nobody Cares About, Conor had a special surprise game up his sleeve for Kev to try his hand at.
There was a lot to discuss, so have a listen to this week’s pod.
