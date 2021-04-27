Primavera Round-up: Roma and Juventus catching up to shaky Sampdoria

Round 20 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 saw Sampdoria have their lead at the top of the table cut to just one point and their rivals gain ground on them.

The Blucerchiati hosted Juventus in the final match of the round on Monday afternoon and they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat but they had a reason to feel aggrieved again. Sampdoria thought they had taken the lead in the early minutes of the match but Emanuel Ercolano had his second goal controversially disallowed in as many games after the ball was adjudged to have completely gone out before Lorenzo Di Stefano supplied the cross.

Blucerchiati striker Nik Prelec had also hit the crossbar with a long-range shot, but it was the visitors who took the lead through Marco Da Graca two minutes from half-time. His low strike was his 15th goal for the season and he remains on top of the Campionato Primavera 1 capocannoniere charts, but the lead did not last long as Prelec deservedly put Il Doria level with a looping header on the stroke of half-time.

Juventus had the better chances in the second half and the Bianconeri got the winner 12 minutes from time thanks to a splendid free-kick from Matias Soule.

The defeat leaves the Ligurian side on 38 points while the Piedmontese team are now fourth but they are only three points behind and have a game in hand.

Roma are one point behind Samp after they drew 1-1 with city rivals Lazio. Edoardo Bove was left unmarked to give the Giallorossi the lead after 54 minutes but the Biancocelesti drew level 10 minutes later when Marco Bertini tapped the ball in after a corner.

I Lupi have 37 points for the season and Inter are equal second with the boys from the capital after a Martin Satriano brace gave them a 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Inter’s rivals AC Milan drew 1-1 away to Sassuolo but they ended the match with nine players after Antonio Mionic was given two yellow cards and Gabriele El Hilali was awarded a red card for dissent.

Round 20 results:

Ascoli 0-1 SPAL

Inter 2-0 Cagliari

Roma 1-1 Lazio

Fiorentina 0-4 Empoli

Bologna 0-0 Genoa

Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan

Torino 1-2 Atalanta

Sampdoria 1-2 Juventus

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: