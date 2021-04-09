Ranieri to leave Sampdoria

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri has reportedly told the club that he is leaving in the summer as he looks for a new challenge.

The 69-year-old, who has been at the club since 2019, has decided to move on after almost certainly securing survival for the club for a second consecutive year.

The Blucerchiati sit comfortably in 10th place in Serie A on 36 points, securing their top-flight status yet again.

Ranieri wants to join a club with more ambition as opposed to one that’s just moving sideways and has already communicated this to the club’s owner, Massimo Ferrero, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Up until now, the experienced manager has led the Ligurian outfit on 62 occasions, winning 21, drawing 12 and losing 29 games in that period with an average of 1.21 points per game.

For the remainder of this season, Ranieri will rely on the spirit of his players in the hope that they push on to finish the season in the best Serie A position possible.