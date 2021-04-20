Roma become latest club to oppose Super League

Roma have joined a growing group of clubs across Europe in voicing their opposition to the breakaway Super League.

The Giallorossi issued a statement on their official website on Tuesday to announce their resistance to the European Super League proposed by Serie A rivals AC Milan, Inter and Juventus, along with six Premier League clubs and three from La Liga.

The move could see the three teams forced out of Serie A and has drawn widespread criticism for being closed off to all but the group of elite clubs.

“We would like to address our incredible fans and supporters on the recent announcement of a breakaway “super league.” AS Roma is strongly opposed to this ‘closed’ system, as it fundamentally flies in the face of the spirit of the game that we all love,” a statement on Roma’s website read.

“Some things are more important than money, and we remain firmly committed to Italian football on a domestic level, and to fair, open European competitions for all. We look forward to continuing to work with Lega Serie A, the Italian Federation, ECA and UEFA to grow and develop the game of football in Italy and around the world.

“Fans and grassroots football are at the core of our sport, and this must never be forgotten.”

Super League President Florentino Perez had earlier opened the door to Roma and Napoli joining. However, the Lupi have instead added their voice to protests against the breakaway competition from across the continent, including from Atalanta’s ultras.