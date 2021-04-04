Roma consider Sarri as Fonseca replacement

Roma have begun the search for a potential replacement for coach Paulo Fonseca, with former Juventus and Chelsea man Maurizio Sarri amongst the candidates.

The pressure is mounting on Fonseca after an alarming downturn in form that has seen Roma pick up just eight points from seven matches, including twice squandering the lead to have to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo on Saturday.

According to Il Messaggero, the Portuguese tactician will be dismissed if Roma do not qualify for the Champions League next season, with only sporting director Tiago Pinto looking to back his compatriot within the club.

Fonseca’s contract expires at the end of the season but Champions League qualification will trigger an automatic renewal, though Roma are ready to release him if this is not achieved.

Should the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach depart, the Giallorossi will target Sarri, who has been out of work since departing Juventus last summer.

The 62-year-old is believed to be interested in a switch to the Stadio Olimpico and is amongst the leading candidates to take the helm.