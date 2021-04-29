Roma keen on Van de Beek, but Manchester United want Zaniolo in return

Roma keen on Van de Beek, but Manchester United want Zaniolo in return
Date: 29th April 2021 at 3:01pm
Written by:

Roma are said to be keen on Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek when the window opens in the summer.

The two teams are set to clash on Thursday night in the first leg of the semi final at Old Trafford, but the Giallorossi are said to be looking even further into the future as they target the 24-year-old Dutch player.

Van de Beek left Ajax for Ole Gunnar Soskjaer’s team last season for a fee of almost €40 million, but has struggled to make his mark, playing 16 times in the Premier League and just once.

However, there are two things that make the deal unlikely to happen. One being the player’s €6 million annual wages and the second, more importantly, the fact that the Red Devils would only allow the deal to happen if they got Nicolo in exchange.

Zaniolo, who has missed the entirety of this season due to a horrific cruciate knee ligament injury, is definitely not one that Roma would let go with such ease, so the would have to come up with an alternative payment method should they really want to land the Dutch midfielder.

 

Related articles