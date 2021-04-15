Roma player ratings: Calafiori steps up to help send Giallorossi through

An Edin Dzeko goal was enough for Roma to secure a 1-1 draw against Ajax at the Stadio Olimpico, sending them through to the Europa League Semi-Final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The Bosnia international cancelled out Brian Brobbey’s goal just after halftime as the Giallorossi rode their luck and held on, boosted by a vital 2-1 win in Amsterdam in the first leg.

Roma will now face Premier League club Manchester United in the Semi-Final, as they look to salvage a disappointing season with glory in Europe.

Ratings:

Pau Lopez 5; Ibanez 6, Cristante 5.5, Mancini 6; Karsdorp 6, Diawara 6.5, Veretout 6, Calafiori 7 (Villar N/A), Pellegrini 6, Mkhitaryan 5.5 (Pedro N/A); Dzeko 6.5 (Mayoral 6)

Player of the match: Riccardo Calafiori

The teenager took advantage of an opportunity in Leonardo Spinazzola’s absence and made his impact felt with a fine driving run and assist for Dzeko, albeit courtesy of a deflection. His pace and energy gave Roma an outlet when dealing with Ajax pressure, although the Giallorossi will be sweating on his fitness after a late injury.