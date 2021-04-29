Roma Player Ratings: Ibanez impresses despite heavy defeat

Roma squandered an excellent first-half position to lose 6-2 against Manchester United in their Europa League semi-final first leg.

The Giallorossi found themselves 2-1 up at half-time with two crucial away goals, but ended up conceding five in the second half as United’s attacking firepower prevailed.

Ratings:

Lopez N/A (28′ Mirante 4); Ibanez 7, Cristante 5, Smalling 5; Spinazzola 5.5 (37′ Bruno Peres 6), Veretout N/A (5′ Villar 5.5), Diawara 5.5, Karsdorp 6; Mkhitaryan 6, Pellegrini 6.5; Dzeko 6.5.

Player of the match – Roger Ibanez

It’s difficult for any player to impress during a 6-2 defeat, but Roger Ibanez made some key tackles and interceptions at a time where Manchester United were starting to turn the screw. Conceding the forward line he was up against, Ibanez certainly showed that on another day, he can hold his own at that level.