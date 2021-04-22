Roma player ratings: Lopez rescues Giallorossi

Roma avoided a fourth defeat in six Serie A games as they fought back for a 1-1 draw against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Bryan Cristante netted an equaliser for the Giallorossi against his former club after Ruslan Malinovskyi had put Atalanta in the lead, and the game swung in Roma’s favour following a red card for Robin Gosens.

Giallorossi defender Roger Ibanez was also dismissed in stoppage time, whilst goalkeeper Pau Lopez pulled off a number of important saves before Cristante rescued the point.

Ratings:

Pau Lopez 7; Mancini 6, Cristante 7, Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 5.5, Villar 5.5 (’75 Perez 6), Veretout 6, Calafiori 5.5 (’46 Bruno Peres 6); Pellegrini 6.5, Mkhitaryan 6 (’85 Mayoral N/A); Dzeko 6.5

Player of the match: Pau Lopez

The goalkeeper produced a series of fine saves to keep Roma in it, as he was let down by the defence in front of him. Could do little to keep Malinovskyi out, but denied Remo Freuler with a wonderful parry, whilst he saw off waves of Orobici attacks and gave his side a platform to mount their comeback.