Roma Player Ratings: Perez the best of a bad bunch in Sardinia

Roma suffered a demoralising 3-2 defeat away at Cagliari as their Champions League hopes disappeared entirely.

They fell behind early on, but Carles Perez equalised after a good team move. In the second half though, Paolo Fonseca’s side found themselves 3-1 down. Federico Fazio headed a goal back, but the Giallorossi couldn’t force an equaliser.

Ratings:

Lopez 6; Fazio 6.5, Smalling 5.5 (59′ Cristante 6), Mancini 5.5; Peres 5.5 (46′ Spinazzola 5.5), Diawara 6 (75′ Veretout 6), Villar 6, Santon 6 (59′ Karsdorp 6); Pellegrini 7 (59′ Mkhitaryan 6), Perez 7; Mayoral 5.5.

Player of the Match – Carles Perez

It was a very poor performance from Roma, with the players seemingly having not just one eye, but both eyes firmly set on Thursday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Perez was the sharpest in the first half though, and he had the beating of Andrea Carboni. He showed great perseverance for Roma’s equaliser after his initial shot hit the post.