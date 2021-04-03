Roma player ratings: Perez the only bright spark

Roma twice let the lead slip as they struggled to a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, as their Champions League qualification hopes faded.

A Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty in the first half and Bruno Peres’ effort after the break looked to have sealed victory for the Giallorossi either side of Hamed Traore’s goal, but Giacomo Raspadori struck late on to deny Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Ratings:

Pau Lopez 6.5; Karsdorp 5.5, Cristante 5.5, Mancini 6; Bruno Peres 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Diawara 5.5, Spinazzola 6; Carles Perez 7, El Shaarawy 5 (Veretout 6); Mayoral 5.5 (Dzeko N/A)

Player of the Match – Carles Perez

The Spaniard has endured a frustrating season and has fallen down the pecking order, but a determined display in which he won the penalty and showed intelligent movement around the box may keep him in contention in the coming weeks.