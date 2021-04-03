Roma player ratings: Perez the only bright spark

Date: 3rd April 2021 at 7:09pm
Roma twice let the lead slip they struggled to a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei in on Saturday, as their League qualification hopes faded.

A Lorenzo Pellegrini in the first half and Bruno Peres’ effort after the break looked to have sealed victory for the Giallorossi either side of ’s goal, but Giacomo Raspadori struck late on to deny ’s side.

Ratings:

Pau Lopez 6.5; Karsdorp 5.5, Cristante 5.5, Mancini 6; Bruno Peres 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Diawara 5.5, Spinazzola 6; Carles Perez 7, El Shaarawy 5 (Veretout 6); Mayoral 5.5 (Dzeko N/A)

Player of the Match – Carles Perez

The Spaniard has endured a frustrating season and has fallen down the pecking order, but a determined display in which he won the penalty and showed intelligent movement around the box may keep him in contention in the coming weeks.

 

