Romero: Atalanta must keep fighting to reach Champions League

Atalanta defender Cristian Romero has said that La Dea should expect a great fight for the Champions League places until the end of the season.

The Bergamaschi are fourth in Serie A with 58 points after 29 rounds. But Napoli, who are one place below in fifth, are only two points behind and sixth-placed Lazio have a game in hand.

“In my opinion, not a lot has changed,” Romero told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Apart from Inter, who have taken off, the others are all there, and therefore, we must think only about our results.

“We are expecting a cycle of three important matches that can bring us closer to our goal.

“We are going through a great spell but the goal remains far away. To reach the Champions League, there still a lot to fight for.”

Atalanta travel away to Florence to face Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday evening.