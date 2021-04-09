Romero: Atalanta must keep fighting to reach Champions League

Vito Doria Date: 9th April 2021 at 12:30pm
Atalanta defender has said that La Dea should expect a great fight for the Champions League places until the end of the season.

The Bergamaschi are fourth in Serie A with 58 points after 29 rounds. But Napoli, who are one place below in fifth, are only two points behind and sixth-placed Lazio have a game in hand.

“In my opinion, not a lot has changed,” Romero told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Apart from Inter, who have taken off, the others are all there, and therefore, we must think only about our .

“We are expecting a cycle of three important matches that can bring us closer to our goal.

“We are going through a great spell but the goal remains far away. To reach the Champions League, there still a lot to fight for.”

Atalanta travel away to Florence to face in Serie A on Sunday evening.

 

