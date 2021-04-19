Sacchi: The Super League is a circus

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi has said that the creation of the Super League will turn football into a circus and he is opposed to the elitist attitude of the founding clubs.

The 75-year-old Rossoneri legend won the European Cup twice with the Italian giants, but he is against clubs joining the new competition and the exclusivity of it.

“The elitist vision is a diametrically opposed concept to that of sport, which is inclusive and not exclusive,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It is therefore evident that the Super League goes against sport and against football. It can become a circus.”

Sacchi was also convinced that former AC Milan patron Silvio Berlusconi would not have endorsed the Super League if he still owned the Rossoneri.

“Berlusconi stressed the importance of the spectacle, of fun football, and he dreamed of great games that thrilled people regardless of the result,” Sacchi said.

“And he would never shut the doors on anyone.”