Same Passion: Football unites online in response to misogynistic abuse of Real Madrid goalkeeper

The world of football clubs’ social media has come together in a show of support for Real Madrid Femenino goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old had taken to social media to celebrate the men’s team’s win over Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday evening, posting photos of Marco Asensio and herself celebrating similarly during games.

“Same passion,” her caption said.

But Misa’s tweet was then the target of a wave of misogynistic abuse, which prompted her to delete the post.

Marco Asensio swiftly jumped to her defence, though, again posting photos that Misa had shared and subsequently deleted. “Same passion,” he said. “Don’t let anyone stop you from saying what you think.”

A number of accounts then followed Asensio’s lead, showing support for women’s football and Misa, including Juventus’ and Roma’s official accounts.

Fiorentina forward Lana Clelland showed her appreciation of the trend.