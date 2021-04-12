Sassuolo edge Benevento

Sassuolo claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Benevento’s Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Monday evening.

A Federico Barba own goal in the first half eventually settled the result, but the Neroverdi had to cling on for the final few minutes.

?The game’s only goal came just before half time, with Jeremie Boga playing an important part. Setting off on a typically meandering run, Boga got into the box and poked towards goal, where Barba was unable to do anything other than turn it into his own net.

Boga came close to his first goal since January when he thumped the woodwork late on, while Giacomo Raspadori missed what looked to be a simple one-on-one that should have sealed the points.

In the end, Sassuolo had Andrea Consigli to thank for the win, as the goalkeeper made two excellently reactive saves in stoppage time as they clung on.

The win allows Sassuolo to leapfrog Hellas Verona into eighth place, while Benevento are 16th and eight points clear of relegation.