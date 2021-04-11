Sergej the saviour as Lazio win late at Verona

Lazio needed a stoppage-time winner to claim three points against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic nodded in the winner in the 92nd minute, though Simone Inzaghi’s side had had chances to get in front before then.

The opening 20 minutes saw the home side restricting the Biancocelesti with disciplined man-marking.

Things got more interesting in the second half, though. The first serious chance came out of nowhere as Felipe Caicedo won a header on the edge of the box to set up partner Ciro Immobile. The captain stroked the ball from outside the area to hit the right post.

Caicedo did have the ball in the net himslf but was ruled out by VAR as he was found guilty of a foul in the buildup.

What was a very tactical game continued as such as both sides failed to have any other dangerous attempts. With 15 minutes left, neither goalkeeper had much to show for their afternoon’s work as there were no efforts on target.

The last moments of the contest, however, saw more urgency from Lazio. One long ball after another came Verona’s way until one from Stefan Radu towards a packed box found the head of Milinkovic-Savic to seal the three points in injury time.