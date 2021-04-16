Serie A fans to return for season finale

Up to 1,000 supporters will be allowed into Italian stadiums for the last few Serie A games of this season as well as for the Coppa Italia final.

The news comes a week after the FIGC (the Italian Football Federation) announced that the Stadio Olimpico would definitely play host to at least some fans for the UEFA European Championship’s opener on June 11.

Now, the target is to start allowing fans into domestic games again, as early as May, in preparation for the abovementioned tournament.

According to the QS, Gabriele Gravina had met with the government’s sporting delegate, Valentina Vezzali, before finding a solution that included the very last two games of the season and very possibly the Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus on May 19.

Gravina will now put in the groundwork to ensure that stadiums are ready to welcome 1,000 or maybe even 2,000 very lucky people for the last few games of this Serie A season.