Serie A Femminile: Top two both win as Juventus edge closer to the title

There were wins for both AC Milan and Juventus in Serie A Femminile over the weekend as the Bianconere continued their dominant form at the summit.

In a tough away fixture against third-placed Sassuolo, Juve showed why they’ve won every game so far this season. They ran out 3-0 winners with two goals from Valentina Cernoia and one from Maria. The win confirmed Juventus’ participation in the 2021/22 Champions League.

Milan continued to do all they can to catch the Bianconere by comfortably beating Napoli 4-0 at home. The gap between the two sides remains six points.

Roma turned things around away at Fiorentina to strengthen their grip on fourth place. The Giallorosse were 1-0 down at half time, but two quickfire goals from Annamaria Serturini saw them run out 2-1 winners, in a game that saw them hit the Viola woodwork countless times.

There was a high-scoring win for Empoli, who thrashed Florentia 6-2 at home. Among their six goals, there were two goals for Chante Dompig, and a wonder strike from Giorgia Miotto. That win moves Empoli above Fiorentina into fifth place.

For bottom-placed side Pink Sport Bari, it was another defeat. They took a rare lead at home to Inter, but two second half goals for the Nerazzurre saw them claim a 2-1 win. They weren’t able to climb up the table though, as Hellas Verona beat San Marino 2-0 away from home.

The standout game in next week’s fixtures is Roma vs Milan. Sassuolo will be hoping Roma can pick up a win there so the Neroverde can beat Verona and move within five points of the European spot that Milan currently occupy.