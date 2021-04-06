Serie A Player of the Week | Round 29

Napoli moved level on points with Juventus, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place, with an entertaining 4-3 win over Crotone, as Lorenzo Insigne once again highlighted his importance to the side and was named Player of the Week for Round 29.

With the reigning champions welcoming the Partenopei to Turin on Wednesday for their rearranged fixture, taking three points against the relegation strugglers was crucial on Saturday afternoon and the Italian put them on the road to victory in Naples.

The 29-year-old drifted into a central position from the left-hand side undetected on 19 minutes, allowing him to steer a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross past Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz for the opening goal.

Three minutes later, Insigne provided an innovative and acrobatic volleyed assist for Victor Osimhen to score from close range, as Napoli took control of the match. However, after allowing the visitors to level the game at 3-3, it would take a Di Lorenzo strike to seal the victory.